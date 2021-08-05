TODAY |

Ferguson happy Carrington broke his Olympic record

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand sporting great Ian Ferguson is happy Lisa Carrington has broken his NZ Olympic medal record.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Carrington’s third gold medal of these Olympics took her past Ferguson as NZ’s most decorated Olympian. Source: Seven Sharp

Carrington’s third gold medal of these Olympics took her past Ferguson as NZ’s most decorated Olympian.

Ferguson won four golds and a silver in kayaking, while Carrington now has a total of five golds and one bronze.

“It’s just awesome, I have loved watching these Olympics and what she’s done," Ferguson told Seven Sharp tonight.

"She has made the country proud and the fact that she is a kayaker and I coached her at one stage as well.

"She is now a step above the rest of the world, not just a little bit but a whole step above."

Carrington's third gold leaves her teary nan 'lost for words'

He says it's her determination and resolve that make her better than everyone else.

"I could not believe how fast she was going in that 200 and then in the K2 500 with Caitlin, they just smashed it."

Ferguson hopes her victories will encourage more Kiwi kids to get into the sport of kayaking.

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Carrington becomes NZ's most successful Olympian with gold in K1 500m
2
Carrington's third gold leaves her teary nan 'lost for words'
3
'Embarrassment' - Carl Lewis slams US relay shambles
4
Lisa Carrington: “My ability to connect back to my heritage...has been really important”
5
Emotional Walsh sets sights on gold in Paris
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Carrington's third gold leaves her teary nan 'lost for words'
00:30

Carrington becomes NZ's most successful Olympian with gold in K1 500m

Tom Walsh takes bronze in Olympic shot put final

Carrington storms into final, Imrie and Brown follow suit