Ferguson happy Carrington broke his Olympic record

New Zealand sporting great Ian Ferguson is happy Lisa Carrington has broken his NZ Olympic medal record.

Carrington’s third gold medal of these Olympics took her past Ferguson as NZ’s most decorated Olympian.

Ferguson won four golds and a silver in kayaking, while Carrington now has a total of five golds and one bronze.

“It’s just awesome, I have loved watching these Olympics and what she’s done," Ferguson told Seven Sharp tonight.

"She has made the country proud and the fact that she is a kayaker and I coached her at one stage as well.

"She is now a step above the rest of the world, not just a little bit but a whole step above."

He says it's her determination and resolve that make her better than everyone else.

"I could not believe how fast she was going in that 200 and then in the K2 500 with Caitlin, they just smashed it."