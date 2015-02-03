 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'I feel sad, but I feel it's the right choice': Valerie Adams looking for new coach

share

Source:

NZN

Double Olympic gold medallist shot putter Valerie Adams is looking for a new coach, following news her long-standing mentor Jean Pierre Egger is retiring.

The Olympic champion is in Auckland training with Swiss coach Jean Pierre Egger.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 74-year Swiss coach didn't travel to Rio with Adams for last year's Olympics after suffering a knee injury.

Adams, who won gold in 2008 at the Beijing Games and four years later in London, took silver in Rio, beaten on the last throw by American Michelle Carter.

Adams, 32, told Newshub she won't be returning to her Swiss base to train, but would be spending more time in New Zealand.

"I feel sad, but I feel it's the right choice and the right thing for us to do, to move on to the next phase," she said.

Adams will be working with Athletics New Zealand's high performance manager Scott Goodman, and strength and conditioning coach Angus Ross.

She is still searching overseas for a technical coach, but with no plans to defend her world championship title in London this year, has plenty of time to find the right person.

Adams said her long term focus is centred on defending her Commonwealth Games title in 2018 on Australia's Gold Coast.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:12
1
It looked fairly innocuous, but the umpire decided Maria Vittoria Viviani didn't deserve to continue in the Australian Open girls competition for this deed.

Watch: Junior tennis star booted from Aussie Open in tears after belting kid with ball


00:29
2
The Kiwi pacer becomes just the fifth New Zealander in history to reach 200 international Test wickets after striking against Bangladesh.

As it happened: Emphatic Black Caps wrap up Test series with day to spare after Bangladesh run out of steam on day four

00:27
3
He was nearly stumped, then nearly caught – then finally bowled as the nervous 90s got to the young Black Cap.

Black Caps sweep Bangladesh with thumping nine wicket win on day four of second Test

00:27
4
Paul Daley set up the finishing move with a powerful spinning elbow on Brennan Ward before taking to the air.

Watch: Lights out! British MMA fighter's deadly flying knee KO 2017's best (so far!)

00:20
5

Watch: Incredible before-and-after photos show how avalanche turned idyllic Italian hotel into rubble buried in snow

00:53

Fed up of the wet summer? We've got some good news for you about the weeks ahead

MetService's Georgina Griffiths says we can expect "more windows to enjoy the beach".

02:03
The Piano Guys perform at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

'It was an honour... it was an awesome opportunity' - Kiwi who played at Donald Trump's inauguration

NZ-born musician Al van der Beek and his band The Piano Guys went where many other acts wouldn't.

05:15
Police are rolling out more speed cameras and are floating the idea of more serious penalties - but will they work?

'Almost all speed related deaths are either yobbos, blottoed people or outlaw motorcyclists' - road safety campaigner

Police are rolling out more speed cameras and are floating the idea of higher fines - but will they work?

06:02
Our US Correspondent Rebecca Wright with a first hand account of being at the inauguration and the first days of Trump's presidency.

'The relationship between the media and the Trump administration is already at loggerheads'

Our US Correspondent Rebecca Wright with a first hand account of being at the inauguration and the first days of Trump's presidency.

00:29
Trees and power lines came down all across the city, with one destroying a bus stop in New Windsor.

Wild storm update: 3,000 Auckland homes left without power

One person was critically injured after a large tree fell on a car on the Southern motorway, near Drury last night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ