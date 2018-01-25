 

'I feel really proud' – Girl, 11, named in Welsh table tennis team for Commonwealth Games

Wales have selected an 11-year-old table tennis prodigy for their squad headed to this year's 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

It’s believed Anna Hursey is the youngest competitor ever to be selected.
Anna Hursey is believed to be the youngest person ever selected to represent Wales at the Commonwealth Games but she won't be a rookie to competing on the international stage.

Anna has already competed for Wales in their senior team at the European Championship last year when she was 10.

The youngster from Cardiff first picked up the sport when she was five-years-old and told BBC Sport Wales she's determined not to put pressure on herself.

"I don't normally get nervous. I know I am so young and will have lots of chances.

"Sometimes you can't believe how many people are going to be there and if the Queen was there, that would be a dream.

"I feel proud of myself but I don't feel that nervous - when I am there I probably will be.

"I think I have a really good mindset, you can't give up when you are losing or you won't get better."

Anna will be 11 years and 286 days old when the Commonwealth Games kick off on April 4.

