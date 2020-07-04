TODAY |

Father of Khabib Nurmagomedov dies due to Covid-19 complications

Source:  1 NEWS

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and trainer of Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, has passed away aged 57, due to complications arising from coronavirus.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (L) and his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov attend UFC Fight Night 163. Source: Getty

Nurmagomedov was diagnosed with coronavirus in May and had been receiving treatment in a Moscow military hospital.

RT.com reported that Nurmagomedov suffered a heart attack and stroke caused by infection from Covid-19 and had been placed in a medically induced coma twice in the months following the diagnosis.

The father of the UFC lightweight Champion was regarded as one of the best trainers in the world, coaching his son from childhood in the basement of their family home, all the way to the UFC.

Many in the MMA community have expressed their condolences, even Khabib's arch nemesis Conor McGregor.

"The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov." McGregor said in a tweet.

