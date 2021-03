It wasn’t just the America’s Cup Village where fans packed in to watch today's racing between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hundreds of fans took up prime position on Auckland’s North Head.

In towns, cities and rurual areas around Aotearoa, Kiwis stopped to tune in as well.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Team New Zealand ended today just one win away from defending the Auld Mug after winning the first race, before the second race was postponed.