'Family is everything' - AFL star Michael Hibberd pays tribute to brother missing after fishing trip

An AFL star has paid tribute to his brother after he and a friend went missing while fishing off the Victorian coast.



Jason De Silva, 20, and Geoff Hibberd, 33, have been missing since Sunday. Source: Victoria Police

Jason De Silva, 20, and Geoff Hibberd, 33, set out on a three-metre tinny from the Flinders boat ramp some time before 6am on Sunday and have not been seen since.



Geoff Hibberd is the older brother of Melbourne Demons defender Michael Hibberd.



Hibberd made several emotional posts to Instagram yesterday.



"You're one of the most unique, kind and caring people I've ever met and I'm so lucky I had the gift of you as a big brother through my whole life," he wrote.



The small boat the two men were in was found washed ashore at Pyramid Rock about 11am (1pm NZT) on Monday and police, along with the air wing unit, Coast Guard and SES have been searching since.



Hibberd has been seen in the area of his brother's disappearance throughout the week.

