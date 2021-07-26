TODAY |

Fairweather advances to semis of 200-metre freestyle

Source:  1 NEWS

Erika Fairweather has qualified for the semi-finals of the 200-metre freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing fifth in a quick heat this evening.

Erika Fairweather has qualified for the semi-finals of the women's 200m freestyle at Tokyo 2020. Source: Photosport

The 17-year-old Kiwi clocked a 1:57.26, two seconds back from American superstar Katie Ledecky.

With 16 swimmers from four heats qualifying for the semi-finals, a fifth-place finish in heat two left Fairweather with a nervous wait before her qualification was confirmed as the 14th fastest swimmer, marginally ahead of world-record holder Federica Pellegrini.

It capped a busy day for the Kavanagh College head girl, who earlier finished eighth in the final of the 400-metre freestyle.

She will need to recover well overnight, with her semi-final set for 1.30pm New Zealand time tomorrow.

