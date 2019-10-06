'F*** money, it’s about legacy' – Israel Adesanya says UFC future won’t be dictated by paychecks

Israel Adesanya told media this afternoon he loves money but he won't let it determine his UFC journey.
Adesanya became the undisputed UFC middleweight champion after defeating Robert Whittaker with a second round knockout at UFC 243 in Melbourne this afternoon, meaning more headline fights are on the way for the Nigerian-born Kiwi.
However, the 30-year-old said he isn't like other fighters in the MMA scene when it comes to calling the shots now.
"F*** money, the money will come, I don't chase money, money chase me," Adesanya said on whether paychecks would be part of his decision-making for future fights.
"It's about legacy, it's about moments, it's about being an icon - I'll do what I do and the money will flow."
Whittaker said he was doing things in the UFC "no one has ever done" which will help him in both areas.
"I love the money, don't get me wrong, and the money loves me but [I want] a legacy, a history."