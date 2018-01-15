 

'What the f*** was that?' – Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp delirious after Man City win, drops F-bomb on live TV

Still delirious after his team's exhilarating win, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took the microphone for a post-match interview with US TV station NBC and remarked that his bosses in America might be watching.
 

It makes what happened moments later all the more embarrassing for one of soccer's most charismatic coaches.

Klopp was speaking about the nature of Liverpool's wild 4-3 victory over Manchester City in the English Premier League today when he included a curse word while describing how fans would have viewed the match.

He was quickly asked if he would apologise for cursing.

"I thought in America that was OK?" he said with a smile. "In England, it's not possible to use those words".

Liverpool has been owned since 2010 by Fenway Sports Group, which also owns the Boston Red Sox.

It was City's first loss after 23 games this season in the Premier League.

