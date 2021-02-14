Eye on Prada Cup resumption following Auckland's drop to Alert Level 2

All eyes will be back on the Prada Cup and its potential resumption following Jacinda Ardern's announcement Auckland will drop to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 from 11.59pm tonight.

Earlier today, the America's Cup organisers announced if Auckland were to remain in Level 3 or drop to Level 2, racing would not resume until February 26.

However, that was met with a major backlash from Luna Rossa, who wished to resume racing Friday no matter the Covid-19 alert level.

The Prada Cup was set to be completed by February 24, and even if the organisers remained firm on the rescheduled date, Luna Rossa have argued the team with the highest score at the set date of completion should be awarded the winner.

Given Luna Rossa's position as Challenger of Record, the organisers would be more inclined to listen to their demands.

But America's Cup Events chairwoman Tina Simmons told 1 NEWS today they hoped Luna Rossa would "join in with the spirit of New Zealand" and agree to delay racing until Auckland moved to Level 1.

"[It's] is about being adaptable, flexible, recognising we're all in an environment which changes all the time," Simmons said.