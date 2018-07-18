 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Experienced ref for Parker-Whyte fight 'not to much to ask for' - David Higgins

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Joseph Parker's promoter David Higgins has called for an experienced referee for his Kiwi fighter's upcoming bout with Dillian Whyte next Sunday (NZ time).

Parker's promoter believes with a different ref the result of the Kiwi's Joshua fight could've been different.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 26-year-old's promoter is confident had his fighter had a different official other than Italian Giuseppe Quartarone ref against multiple heavyweight title holder Anthony Joshua, results could have been different in April's unification fight in Wales.

"I think on a different night because I went on about the glass jaw, Joseph does have the better chin," said Higgins.

"He has never been down and Joshua has. So on a different night with a different referee, I think if Joseph brought more pressure and he knows that.

"He (Parker) said next time he will throw the kitchen sink it could be different result."

Parker's fight against Whyte is set to go down next Sunday (NZ time) at O2 Arena in London.

Quartarone was criticised by many boxing pundits as ruining the fight between Parker and Joshua, stopping the fighters from fighting in the clinch in the middle stages of their unification fight.

"Well I don't think that is too much to ask."

Parker and Whyte share similar professional records with the Kiwi winning 24 fights with only one loss, with Whyte winning 23 professional bouts with one loss to Joshua back in 2015.

Parker is ranked sixth in the WBC, the title which American fighter Wilder holds. He is also ranked sixth in the WBO and seventh in the IBF, titles which both Joshua holds.

Whyte is ranked number one in the WBC, seventh in the WBA, another title which Joshua holds and second in the WBO.

Related

Boxing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
The 21-year-old won the event with a 4.94m jump.

Watch: Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney soars through the air as she smashes NZ record, wins Germany event

2
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker pose for photographs after the Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker Press Conference at The Dorchester Hotel on June 7, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Joseph Parker win over Dillian Whyte would make Kiwi heavyweight 'rightful challenger for shot at Joshua or Wilder'

3
Taqele Naiyaravoro of the Waratahs passes the ball to Michael Hooper during the round 14 Super Rugby match between the Waratahs and the Highlanders at Allianz Stadium

Waratahs aim to shut down Highlanders' 'organised chaos' in Super Rugby quarter-final

01:50
4
He debuted for the Warriors in 2005 and will hang up his boots at the end of the 2018 season.

Warriors veteran Simon Mannering to retire at the end of NRL season after 14 years with the New Zealand club

00:36
5
Parker's promoter believes with a different ref the result of the Kiwi's Joshua fight could've been different.

Experienced ref for Parker-Whyte fight 'not to much to ask for' - David Higgins

Wiremu Keretene (left) and Erana Paraone (right) with the Coin Save worker.

Stores agree to pull P-pipes from sale after plea from Northland locals

The glass pipes are commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

The Ellenbrook Murders

Kiwi woman killed alongside two children in ‘horrific’ Perth homicide ‘provided strength, hope and inspiration’ - former boss remembers

Michelle Peterson's son Teancum Peterson-Crofts, 19, stands accused murdering his mother and two siblings.

00:21
Robbie Cederwall, 17, is being mourned by his friends and family after he died this morning.

Sobbing in court as teen pleads guilty to charges over ute crash that killed 18-year-old at Auckland beach

Judge Nevin Dawson granted continued interim name suppression for the 18-year-old at the North Shore District Court this morning.

Students at work (file picture).

Institutions risk losing course funding over poor Māori, Pasifika results

Funding for 2019 will be withheld from poorly performing courses until institutions show how they plan to improve their figures.

02:01
A damning report into the Bella Vista residences has called for an inquiry.

Residents of Tauranga's failed Bella Vista subdivision still in limbo as compensation day looms

In March, 21 properties in the Bella Vista subdivision were served eviction notices saying they had to evacuate their homes as Cycone Hola approached.