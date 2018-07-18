Experienced ref for Parker-Whyte fight 'not to much to ask for' - David Higgins

Joseph Parker's promoter David Higgins has called for an experienced referee for his Kiwi fighter's upcoming bout with Dillian Whyte next Sunday (NZ time).

The 26-year-old's promoter is confident had his fighter had a different official other than Italian Giuseppe Quartarone ref against multiple heavyweight title holder Anthony Joshua, results could have been different in April's unification fight in Wales.

"I think on a different night because I went on about the glass jaw, Joseph does have the better chin," said Higgins.

"He has never been down and Joshua has. So on a different night with a different referee, I think if Joseph brought more pressure and he knows that.

"He (Parker) said next time he will throw the kitchen sink it could be different result."

Parker's fight against Whyte is set to go down next Sunday (NZ time) at O2 Arena in London.

Quartarone was criticised by many boxing pundits as ruining the fight between Parker and Joshua, stopping the fighters from fighting in the clinch in the middle stages of their unification fight.

"Well I don't think that is too much to ask."

Parker and Whyte share similar professional records with the Kiwi winning 24 fights with only one loss, with Whyte winning 23 professional bouts with one loss to Joshua back in 2015.

Parker is ranked sixth in the WBC, the title which American fighter Wilder holds. He is also ranked sixth in the WBO and seventh in the IBF, titles which both Joshua holds.