 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'I expect big things from that kid' - UFC president talks up Kiwi MMA prospect Israel Adesanya

share

Source:

1 NEWS

UFC president Dana White has compared Kiwi middleweight MMA fighter Israel Adesanya to some of the legends of the sport, saying he has a bright future in the business.

Dana White praised Adesanya after his dominant unanimous win over Brad Tevares on Saturday.
Source: UFC

Adesanya defeated American fighter Brad Tevares by unanimous decision, showcasing his incredible striking skills and defence on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

White said yesterday at a UFC press conference that the 28-year-old will get another fight soon after his dominant performance.

"Incredible the kid looks great," said White.

"Obviously his striking is phenomenal, I mean his head movement and striking, the way he moves everything – he reminds of a cross between Anderson Silva and Jon Jones the way this guy fights.

Adesanya earned a $50,000 reward for performance of the night after defeating Brad Tavares by unanimous decision.
Source: SKY

"It is his first fight breaking into the top 10 and that will get him another fight that will help build him."

Adesanya is undefeated so far in his 14 MMA fighting career and has won three from three of his fights in the UFC.

"Looked good for five rounds, looked strong and he never really got tired.

"I expect big things from that kid."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:11
1
England defeated Sweden 2-0 in their World Cup quarter-final this morning.

Ecstatic English fans invade Swedish furniture store IKEA while celebrating World Cup win over Sweden

00:13
2
The Kiwi took less than three minutes to defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 226.

Kiwi UFC star Dan 'Hangman' Hooker leaves opponent on the canvas with first-round KO

3
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 07: Daniel Cormier punches Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 226 event inside T-Mobile Arena on July 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Daniel Cormier knocks out Stipe Miocic to become UFC heavyweight champion, calls out wrestling star Brock Lesnar

00:15
4
The Kiwi's effort sees her in with a chance of victory at the Thornberry Creek Classic.

Lydia Ko belts home long range eagle, rockets into contention in Wisconsin

00:15
5
The Kiwi half scored as the Broncos defeated Gold Coast 34-0 at Cbus Super Stadium.

Broncos' Kiwi Kodi Nikorima sneaks over to score as Brisbane thump woeful Titans

Sign advising there is flooding ahead on a road

Slips, power cuts in Wellington after overnight storm

Electricity is also out in parts of Taranaki and Whanganui.

00:38
Rescuers extracted four of the 12 children from the cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks.

Watch: Emergency vehicles arrive at hospital after four boys emerge from underground during Thai cave rescue

Eight boys and their soccer coach remain waiting to be rescued.

In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

Thai cave rescue: 'The operation went much better than expected' - after four boys rescued, exhausted divers rest, oxygen supplies renewed

The rescue attempt could resume this afternoon (NZT), but with heavy monsoon rain forecast, the weather will be critical.

The Green Party co-leader says she has already received messages that her speaking out is allowing abused people to not feel alone.

'My skin has thickened' - MP Marama Davidson receives 'vile' death threats after far-right Canadian duo banned from council venues

The threats came after the MP posted a link to a story.


00:30
The mercurial Chiefs star McKenzie started and finished the move in his side’s 24-19 win over the Brumbies.

Lucky escape as the Chiefs hold on to defeat gutsy Brumbies after late comeback

The Chiefs hung on grimly to secure a five-point win in Hamilton.