'I expect big things from that kid' - UFC president talks up Kiwi MMA prospect Israel Adesanya

UFC president Dana White has compared Kiwi middleweight MMA fighter Israel Adesanya to some of the legends of the sport, saying he has a bright future in the business.

Adesanya defeated American fighter Brad Tevares by unanimous decision, showcasing his incredible striking skills and defence on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

White said yesterday at a UFC press conference that the 28-year-old will get another fight soon after his dominant performance.

"Incredible the kid looks great," said White.

"Obviously his striking is phenomenal, I mean his head movement and striking, the way he moves everything – he reminds of a cross between Anderson Silva and Jon Jones the way this guy fights.

"It is his first fight breaking into the top 10 and that will get him another fight that will help build him."

Adesanya is undefeated so far in his 14 MMA fighting career and has won three from three of his fights in the UFC.

"Looked good for five rounds, looked strong and he never really got tired.