Exclusive: 'Your family make the sacrifices... it's pretty selfish' - Eric Murray talks retiring in first on-camera chat since announcement

Retired Olympic champion Eric Murray says family is the major reason behind his decision to leave the sport after a masterful eight years with Men’s Pair partner Hamish Bond.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist said he couldn't commit to another full on four-year programme when his family needed him.
Speaking for the first time on-camera since his shock announcement last week via a women’s magazine, Murray said committing to another full four-year programme for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics wasn’t an option.

"Your family are the ones that make all the sacrifices," he said.

"We just do it because we want to, it’s pretty selfish."

Murray said he was away for three months a year as a rower, leaving his wife, Jackie, solely responsible to raise their young son Zac while he was gone – but even when he was home she carried most of the burden.

"It's the fact that on a daily, weekly basis, Jackie’s the single parent," he said.

"She's got to take Zac to school and she’s got to be the one to pick him up because my trainings are in the morning and the afternoon.

"There’s one day off in the weekend on a Sunday and generally you’re pretty tired so you’re not like ‘oh, let’s go do something'."

Murray claimed two Olympic gold medals, eight world title and went 69 races unbeaten with Bond while competing in the Men’s Pair.

