Exclusive: Take a look inside Team NZ's preparations for the America's Cup

It has been a long time coming, but Team New Zealand are ready to defend the America's Cup when they take on Luna Rossa in the first two races this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The cup holders have been hunkered down at their base on the Auckland Viaduct over the last few weeks working hard to prepare their Te Rehutai boat for battle.

Jesse Tuke was given exclusive access inside the Team NZ camp last week to witness up-close the marvel that is Te Rehutai.