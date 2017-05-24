 

Exclusive: September title defence in UK with Hughie Fury being discussed as Joseph Parker chooses David Higgins in DUCO fallout

Andrew Saville 

1 NEWS Sport Presenter

WBO heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker is staying put with promoter David Higgins.

The WBO heavyweight champ will choose either Dean Lonergan or David Higgins to support him in the UK in the next few days.
Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS understands that Parker will continue to work solely with Higgins as his promoter. Parker's contract, at this stage, runs through until late next year.

The decision comes after Parker's boxing promoters, Higgins and Dean Lonergan, decided last month to split the company after their business partnership had run its natural course. 

The Kiwi champ will head to the UK soon for a promotional visit before returning to Las Vegas to head into training camp with Kevin Barry in the next few weeks.

It's understood Higgins is continuing negotiations with Hughie Fury's camp for a fight in September. Fury, despite his withdrawal from a May fight against Parker due to a back injury, remains the WBO mandatory challenger.

The WBO heavyweight champ has teamed up with Eat My Lunch, who feed 1600 underprivileged children across the country every day.
Source: 1 NEWS

If contracts aren't confirmed within the next few days, the fight will again go to purse bid, with Fury's promoter confident they will win and stage the fight in September in the UK.

Another English heavyweight Tony Bellew is also an option should the Fury camp again prove too difficult to deal with.

Parker told 1 NEWS last month he wants to fight Bellew after the WBO heavyweight champion and British boxer exchanged words on multiple occasions on social media.

The WBO heavyweight champion says the British boxer is 'noisy'.
Source: 1 NEWS

Parker said then he wants to finally settle those discussions in the ring.

"He's a bigger name, he's just beaten David Haye which shows that he's up there and he's a contender," he said,

"We've been communicating through Twitter, he's a noisy character but he's also a gutsy character. He's a cruiserweight moving up to heavyweight - he's gutsy.

"I'd love to fight him."

Lonergan is solely working on the Jeff Horn / Manny Pacquaio fight in Brisbane next month.

Joseph Parker

Andrew Saville

