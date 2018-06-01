 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Exclusive: More people coming forward to speak out against Cycling NZ's handling of departed coach Anthony Peden

share

Abby Wilson 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

More people have come forward saying they tried to make Cycling New Zealand listen to concerns about what was going on with former coach Anthony Peden and his alleged inappropriate behaviour. 

Mark Lucas spent 35 years in the sport, but in the end he walked away.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mark Lucas cycled for New Zealand and has been a selector and coach in the sport for 35 years - many of those years working with top New Zealand riders.

But in the end, he walked away.

"It's very difficult to be 100 per cent committed to something that you don't 100 per cent believe in that's the hardest thing."

Most recently, Lucas worked as operations manager at the Cambridge Velodrome - he even drove the derny at the 2015 World Cup.

He's seen first-hand what's been happening at Cycling New Zealand.  

"It's been a very dysfunctional culture for a very long time and it's almost the athletes are working for Cycling NZ, Cycling NZ is not working for the athletes."

Lucas is convinced bullying and bad behaviour was allowed to go on at Cycling NZ because staff weren't listened to and athletes contractually aren't allowed to speak out.

And if they did?

"Well if you do that you get kicked out because they don’t want to hear that some of the time."

The list of those who tried to get action at the top level continues to grow.

1 NEWS spoke with someone else who had communication in 2017 with then-High Performance Sport chief executive Alex Baumann.

Despite being part of a two level review, this person wasn't convinced the message was getting through, explaining the level of crisis with the sport as extremely high.

While many have been too afraid to go on camera, Lucas wanted to back up what former sports scientist Kathryn Phillips told 1 NEWS earlier in the week.

He's also seen athletes lack of trust in the organisation.

"I'm aware of a complaint that was aid after the Commonwealth Games, about the way a coach spoke to an athlete.

"It was a formal complaint, that complaint was not forwarded to Cycling NZ because they felt that complaint would get swept under the carpet."

While that complaint after the Gold Coast games wasn't about Peden, it points to a wider issue - one that still exists even after the sprint coach's departure. 

Related

Abby Wilson

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Some fancy hands and a dash of speed saw the Highlanders home in their 30-14 win.

Watch: Waisake Naholo leaves Hurricanes defence in his wake with untouchable pace to score

00:30
2
The All Blacks star whose father is Samoan also cooked his daughters a special Samoan meal, “chop suey.”

Watch: ‘Siva, siva - chehooo!’ - Sonny Bill Williams cheers on his daughters to dance in cute celebration of Samoan language week


00:15
3
Aaron Smith's decision to take a quick tap led Tevita Li to score in a wild finish to the first half.

As it happened: Highlanders stun Hurricanes with superb second-half performance to claim convincing win in Dunedin

4
Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire resigned to losing Taumalolo and other stars to Tonga


03:24
5
Ruapehu Lifts chief executive Ross Copland says an amazing amount of snowfall in May has set the industry up for a great season.

Mt Ruapehu offering free lift passes today to celebrate start of winter: 'We've had an amazing start'

01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs

02:39

'It's a cause I'm passionate about it' - Comm Games weightlifting gold medallist David Liti turns attention to Pasifika youth suicide prevention

In recent weeks Liti was a motivational speaker for the Live Undefeated suicide prevention and awareness school tour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 