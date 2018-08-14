 

Exclusive: Blacks Sticks Women's coach opened rift with squad after mistakenly emailing criticism of team to players, shortly before being dumped out of World Cup

Black Sticks Women’s coach Mark Hager created a rift with his players and New Zealand Hockey after mistakenly sending a critical email to his team during the World Cup last month.

1 NEWS has that email and understands it's just the tip of the iceberg for the organisation's problems.

The email contained Hager’s frustrations with the team and was intended for a team trainer.

In the email, he wrote that one player is "struggling to run", another "struggles to do repeated efforts" and a third "struggles to push through pain and heat".

He finished by saying they "don't work hard enough at trainings", before inadvertently sending his criticisms to every member of the team.

Hager apologised to his players after realising his mistake, but this created a rift between him and the Black Sticks squad at the World Cup in London.

Less than a week later, the Black Sticks lost to Argentina and were knocked out of the tournament.

They placed 11th, well below expectations.

NO FURTHER INVESTIGATION 

Hockey New Zealand responded to 1 NEWS’ requests for an interview by saying the matter had been dealt with by senior players and Hager and the requires no further investigation.

1 NEWS has spoken to people close to the team who say something needs to change, with friction between coach and some players understood to have been an issue for some time.

In April, the team won gold at the Commonwealth Games, a first in New Zealand hockey history.

That success aside, they've had just a 21 per cent win rate this year, dropping them to sixth in the latest world rankings.

The team is currently on a break before preparing for their next competition, 1 NEWS understands players and their coach have decided to put the incident behind them and move on. 

Coach Mark Hager, Black Sticks Women's hockey team is named for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup in London next month. Harbour Hockey, Auckland, New Zealand. 3 July 2018. Copyright Image: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Black Sticks Women's coach Mark Hager. Source: Photosport
Coach Mark Hager, Black Sticks Women's hockey team is named for the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup in London next month. Harbour Hockey, Auckland, New Zealand. 3 July 2018. Copyright Image: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Exclusive: Blacks Sticks Women’s coach opened rift with squad after mistakenly emailing criticism of team to players, shortly before being dumped out of World Cup
All Blacks to speak to dumped forward Fifita after outburst directed at Steve Hansen - 'We love Vaea'

Vaea Fifita puzzled after Steve Hansen leaves him out of All Blacks - 'I kind of feel like he's not telling me the truth'
'I hated him!' TJ Perenara's unusual 100th Test tribute for All Black Sam Whitelock
Matt Proctor named Wellington captain for Mitre 10 Cup
Sailing fans wanting to own a piece of America's Cup history could be in luck, with Sir Ben Ainslie putting AC45F he used to win the 2015-16 America's Cup world series on the market.

Asking for £100,000 (NZ$193,000), Sir Ben's Ineos Team UK posted the availability of the boat on Instagram, saying:

"Own the most successful AC45F from the 35th America’s Cup campaign with both the America's Cup World Series 15/16 and the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup 2017 in her trophy cabinet."

"This one-design wingsail catamaran was designed for the America's Cup World Series and flies on her foils at a top speed of 38 Knots."

The catamaran was used in the World Series qualification regatta, earning Sir Ben's Land Rover BAR their ticket to last year's Bermuda cup - won by Team New Zealand.

Any funds raised from the sale will likely be used to fund Sir Ben's entry for the 2021 edition of the America's Cup, to be held in Auckland.

Sir Ben Ainslie at the Portsmouth-based Land Rover BAR HQ
Sir Ben Ainslie. Source: Photosport
1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport

Kiwi mountain biker Anton Cooper thanked All Blacks great Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford for the inspiration after tearing his scrotum while crashing in the latest round of the cross-country World Cup.

Cooper finished sixth in Canada after crashing on the last lap while he was in a share of the lead with Swiss Mathias Flueckiger.

“Obviously heartbroken to not quite be able to pull it off but I also have to say I'm really happy for my old team mate @mathflueck to get a World Cup win!” Cooper wrote on Instagram.

Cooper also reported that he his body is “in one piece...mostly” while paying tribute to Shelford, who famously played on after having his scrotum torn during a Test against France in 1986.

“I'd also like to thank the Kiwi legend Buck Shelford for the inspiration to make it to the finish line with some torn manhood, nothing a few stitches couldn't fix!” Cooper wrote.

He also gave a special mention in his post to fellow New Zealander and Commonwealth Games agitator Samuel Gaze.

“A rough weekend also for my fellow Kiwi @samuelgaze who binned it in practice and had to sit the race out so spare a thought for him too. I'm sure it could have been a couple of Kiwi's on the podium if things had been a little different.”

The NZ cyclist could be seen reaching for his groin after the crash that cost him any chance of winning the World Cup event in Canada. Source: Red Bull
