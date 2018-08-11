 

Ex-Tour de France champion arrested for allegedly attacking a prostitute

Associated Press
Former Tour de France champion Jan Ullrich was arrested overnight, and is being investigated for attempted manslaughter after allegedly attacking an escort at a Frankfurt hotel.

"It seems Mr. Ullrich and an escort woman had a dispute and that he attacked her," Frankfurt police spokesperson Carina Lerch said.

"She alerted the hotel staff and they called police."

Lerch said the retired German cyclist was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The 31-year-old woman needed medical treatment. Lerch said no further details could be given on her condition while police were investigating.

Later, a police statement said Ullrich had resisted arrest.

"As part of the police interrogation, the woman provided extensive information on the attacks of the accused. The accused so far makes use of his right to refuse to testify," the statement said.

"Currently, the accused is being investigated for attempted manslaughter and dangerous assault. The investigation has not yet been completed."

Police said Ullrich was to be released later today after consultation with the prosecutor's office in Frankfurt "because the conditions for detention are not met."

News agency dpa reported that the 44-year-old Ullrich had been arrested the week before in Mallorca, where he lives, after an incident on the property of his neighbor, actor Til Schweiger.

On Monday, Ullrich told German tabloid Bild of personal problems.

"The separation from (my wife) Sara and distance from my children, whom I have not seen since Easter and have barely spoken to, have had a great effect on me. I have done things as a result that I very much regret," Ullrich told the mass circulation daily.

Ullrich, the only German to win the Tour de France, was dogged by doping allegations during his career and admitted to German magazine Focus in 2013 that he received blood-doping treatment from Spanish doctor Eufemiano Fuentes.

"Almost everyone took performance-enhancing substances then. I took nothing that the others didn't also take," the 1997 Tour champion said then.

Ullrich served a two-year ban for doping in 2012, five years after he retired.

Jan Ullrich
Jan Ullrich Source: Associated Press
04:22
Bareman has four fighters in the illustrious UFC organistion.

'This isn't the best place for everyone' - Humble NZ coach Eugene Bareman plays down role in success of Kiwis in the UFC
03:03
Hooker is looking to line up another fight on the UFC Fight Night Adelaide card in December.

NZ lightweight MMA fighter Dan Hooker juggling two jobs, teaching MMA and competing in UFC
02:33
The Kiwi fighter knew he was destined for big things, packing everything in his car back in 2010 and making the move to Auckland.

'I'm going to do great things' - Kiwi fighter Israel Adesanya's amazing journey from Whanganui to the UFC
00:29
West Coast's Andrew Gaff is in hot water after punching Andrew Brayshaw during their AFL match.

'I'm not going to hold a grudge' - youngster forgives AFL puncher

Watch: Former NFL star earns 17 second KO win in UFC with barrage of knees and punches to rival's head

Greg Hardy is making his transition from NFL to the UFC look flawless after earning his second career win in style with a 17 second knockout.

The former Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys defensive end made his mark in the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series in Las Vegas on Wednesday when he obliterated Tebaris Gordon in the first round.

Hardy, who has a history of drug and domestic violence charges, used a flurry of punches and knees to Gordon's head to improve his career record to 2-0.

Since leaving the NFL in 2015, Hardy has had five fights in the octogon which included three amateur bouts before he turned professional - all five have now ended in knockout wins.

UFC President Dana White said he acknowledges Hardy's past but thought the 30-year-old deserved a chance to turn his life around.

"What the guy did was horrible," White said.

"He got off drugs. He got off alcohol. Hit rock bottom. And then, built himself back up.

"He has a second chance here. He turned his life around."

Greg Hardy didn't muck around against Tebaris Gordon. Source: SKY
Athlete power has claimed another high profile official in New Zealand elite sport, with Rowing New Zealand high performance manager resigning.

Day 1 of the FISA Rowing World Cup on Lake Malta
Day 1 of the FISA Rowing World Cup on Lake Malta Source: Getty

1 NEWS understands Alan Cotter resigned following the results of a recent independent review.

Cotter, 61, had been with New Zealand Rowing since 2008, stepping into the role following the Beijing Olympics.

1 NEWS understands that the review delved into the culture of New Zealand Rowing, with some athletes accusing the organisation of putting success above their wellbeing.

It's understood Cotter was reprimanded over the treatment of rower James Lassche, who yesterday was selected as the bowman for the New Zealand men's eight which will be travelling to the World Championships in Bulgaria.

Rowing NZ has denied the claims, however.

It is understood that more than 55 people, including athletes and support staff were involved in the interviews for the review, amid claims of a climate of fear.  

Cotter's resignation comes less than 24 hours after the New Zealand squad to travel to next month's World Championships was finalised.

Cotter is a former New Zealand coxswain, who steered the New Zealand eight to a bronze medal at the World Rowing Championships at Karapiro in 1978.

He also won a silver medal in the eight at the World Championships in the former Yugoslavia a year later.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Cotter is the latest casualty among New Zealand sport's internal reviews, with Cycling New Zealand's Anthony Peden stepping down after more claims of bullying, as well as allegations of a relationship with an athlete, while Football Ferns coach and NZ Football CEO Andreas Heraf and Andy Martin both stood down after similar claims.

A source told 1 NEWS that Cotter's departure is a result of the sanitising going on in high performance sport in New Zealand at present.

NO COMPLAINTS

In a statement, Rowing NZ said it held a review in April.

"The well-being of our athletes and the culture of our organisation is paramount to everything we do," the statement said.

"We are constantly evaluating how we are performing both on and off the water. It is important we are not looking backwards at the outcomes of campaigns but continue to look forward, so we can refresh and continually improve to maintain our place as world leading in the high performance environment. Alan Cotter agreed to resign for this to occur."

It said there had been no formal complaints or allegations against Cotter.

Cotter's final day will be on September 21 at the conclusion of the World Rowing Championships.

