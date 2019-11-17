Ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick ready to play anywhere after impressing scouts

Exiled NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick says he is ready to play anywhere after impressing at a workout in Atlanta.

Kaepernick made a brief statement after performing at his own try out, which his representatives organised at a local Atlanta high school after they accusing the NFL of not acting in a forthright manner in organising the league-sanctioned workout.

“I’ve been ready for three years. I’ve been denied for three years,” he said after making throws in front of scouts from a number of teams and media.

An NFL executive said Kaepernick’s arm talent remains “elite”, as it did when he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, ESPN reported.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016.