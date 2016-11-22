 

Ex-MLB star Manny Ramirez eyes comeback in Japan

Manny Ramirez has agreed to terms with the Kochi Fighting Dogs of Japan's independent Shikoku Island League.

FILE - In this May 3, 2007, file photo, Boston Red Sox' Manny Ramirez connects on a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning in a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston. Steroids-tainted stars Manny Ramirez and Ivan Rodriguez are on baseball's Hall of Fame ballot for the first time along with Vladimir Guerrero, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

Boston Red Sox' Manny Ramirez connects on a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners.

The four-team Japanese independent league is based in Shikoku, the smallest and least populous of Japan's four main islands.

The 44-year-old Dominican, whose signing was announced Monday, played for Taiwan's Rhinos in 2013, .hitting .352 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs.

Ramirez finished his 19-season major league career with a .312 batting average, 555 home runs and 1,831 RBIs. A 12-time All-Star, Ramirez helped the Boston Red Sox win World Series titles in 2004 and '07, the first for the franchise since 1918.

On the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year, Ramirez was suspended for 50 games in 2009 while with the Los Angeles Dodgers for using a banned female fertility drug. He retired in 2011 rather than face a 100-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He applied for reinstatement that December, and his suspension for the second failed test was cut from 100 games

