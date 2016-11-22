Ex-MLB star Manny Ramirez eyes comeback in Japan

Manny Ramirez has agreed to terms with the Kochi Fighting Dogs of Japan's independent Shikoku Island League.

Boston Red Sox' Manny Ramirez connects on a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners. Source: Associated Press

The four-team Japanese independent league is based in Shikoku, the smallest and least populous of Japan's four main islands.

The 44-year-old Dominican, whose signing was announced Monday, played for Taiwan's Rhinos in 2013, .hitting .352 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs.

Ramirez finished his 19-season major league career with a .312 batting average, 555 home runs and 1,831 RBIs. A 12-time All-Star, Ramirez helped the Boston Red Sox win World Series titles in 2004 and '07, the first for the franchise since 1918.