Ex-Highlanders, England star James Haskell transitioning to career in MMA

Retired England and Highlanders star James Haskell is transitioning to a career in mixed martial arts after joining Bellator as a heavyweight.

The MMA organisation made the announcement on their Bellator Europe Instagram page today.

“@jameshask is swapping his scrum cap for a pair of Bellator MMA gloves,” the post read.

The flanker, who retired from rugby at the end of the last northern season after a career where he played 77 times for England, weighs 188kg and is 193cm tall.

