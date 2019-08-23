TODAY |

Ex-Highlanders, England star James Haskell transitioning to career in MMA

Retired England and Highlanders star James Haskell is transitioning to a career in mixed martial arts after joining Bellator as a heavyweight.

The MMA organisation made the announcement on their Bellator Europe Instagram page today.

@jameshask is swapping his scrum cap for a pair of Bellator MMA gloves,” the post read.

The flanker, who retired from rugby at the end of the last northern season after a career where he played 77 times for England, weighs 188kg and is 193cm tall.

“We're proud to welcome the 6ft 4in Rugby star James Haskell to the heavyweight division.”

Haskell has previously done MMA training and said it benefitted his rugby.

James Haskell. Source: Bellator.
