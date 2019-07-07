'Everything was crashing' - Kiwi diver bounces back from testosterone deficiency

Liam Stone was a young diver with the world at his feet, representing New Zealand as a teenager and on a scholarship in the USA, preparing for the World Championships, before things started to unravel.

Two years ago while living in Tennessee, Stone's career took a nosedive, with blood tests confirming low testosterone levels.

"My diving was going downhill, everything was crashing and burning," Stone told 1 NEWS.

"[I] was battling with major major fatigue, sort of in the blues a lot and couldn't really get a grip on what was wrong.

While hormone issues in female sport have become more normal, a supposed stigma took a serious toll on Stone.

"I didn't really want people to know about it at first because it's just not normal.

"Being a male it's sort of like 'low testosterone?' That's weird you know."

Doctor Bruce Hamilton of High Performance Sport New Zealand explained to 1 NEWS what Stone's condition means, especially from a competitive point of view.

"It's essentially an energy deficient state that leads to multi-system failing of your body," Dr Hamilton said.

"That can be your hormones it can be cardiovascular, it can be your bones in a whole number of different ways."

After some time away from the pool, Stone attempted to get back into diving shape. However, that meant he wasn't eating enough to fuel his training, worsening his energy deficiency, leaving him fearing for his career.

"There was a period there where it was like 'maybe I had my success and I'm done and that's it.'

"But being so young I refused to accept that."

Working with a psychologist, Stone has been able to get his career back on track, his diet and resting to getting him back in top shape.