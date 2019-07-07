TODAY |

'Everything was crashing' - Kiwi diver bounces back from testosterone deficiency

Abby Wilson
1 NEWS Sport Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport

Liam Stone was a young diver with the world at his feet, representing New Zealand as a teenager and on a scholarship in the USA, preparing for the World Championships, before things started to unravel.

Two years ago while living in Tennessee, Stone's career took a nosedive, with blood tests confirming low testosterone levels.

"My diving was going downhill, everything was crashing and burning," Stone told 1 NEWS.

"[I] was battling with major major fatigue, sort of in the blues a lot and couldn't really get a grip on what was wrong.

While hormone issues in female sport have become more normal, a supposed stigma took a serious toll on Stone.

"I didn't really want people to know about it at first because it's just not normal.

"Being a male it's sort of like 'low testosterone?' That's weird you know."

Doctor Bruce Hamilton of High Performance Sport New Zealand explained to 1 NEWS what Stone's condition means, especially from a competitive point of view.

"It's essentially an energy deficient state that leads to multi-system failing of your body," Dr Hamilton said.

"That can be your hormones it can be cardiovascular, it can be your bones in a whole number of different ways."

After some time away from the pool, Stone attempted to get back into diving shape. However, that meant he wasn't eating enough to fuel his training, worsening his energy deficiency, leaving him fearing for his career.

"There was a period there where it was like 'maybe I had my success and I'm done and that's it.'

"But being so young I refused to accept that."

Working with a psychologist, Stone has been able to get his career back on track, his diet and resting to getting him back in top shape.

The 22-year-old is now back home preparing for the World Championships feeling stronger than ever.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Liam Stone's career was rocked while living in the USA, now on the comeback trail. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
The Roosters star played a big role in the win over West Tigers.
Roosters star Latrell Mitchell scores crazy cartwheel try, scares ref Henry Perenara with celebration
2
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.
Steve Hansen under fire for justifying Sevu Reece's domestic violence charge
3
The pair will fight for the UFC middleweight title in October.
Israel Adesanya wastes no time taking shots at Robert Whittaker ahead of their UFC title fight
4
Mo'unga said he picked up his hop after kicking from assistant coach Brad Mooar.
Richie Mo'unga has blunt view of new goal-kicking technique - 'Look like a bit of a dick'
5
The Kiwis star had the No.1 jersey on as the Roosters beat the Tigers.
Kiwis star Joseph Manu shows off his power with brutal don't argue
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
Jack Bobridge

Former Olympic cyclist Jack Bobridge sentenced to jail for drug supply offences
that have a U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle on it, known as the Betsy Ross flag, on them. Nike is pulling the flag-themed tennis shoe after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick complained to the shoemaker, according to the Wall Street Journal. (AP Photo)

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick stirs new controversy for Nike
ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 18: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitcher Tyler Skaggs (45) in action during the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox played on April 18, 2018 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire)

Angels' MLB pitcher found dead in his hotel room hours before an away game
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker with his brother John training at The Wreck Room, Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 1 May 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Joseph Parker's brother John detained at US airport after physical altercation