'Everyone's turned up in this incredibly bad weather' - rain, distance can't keep Team New Zealand fans from victory parade

Torrential rain didn't stop Team New Zealand fans today, determined to get a glimpse of the America's Cup and our heroes who brought it home.

Supporters from right across New Zealand lined Auckland's Viaduct, waiting for the team to sail past in the last leg of the parade.

Penny Cushman, who travelled up from Christchurch for the occasion, was ecstatic.

"It's just wonderful, everyone's turned up in this incredibly bad weather to see some incredibly fantastic New Zealanders," she said.

At 70 years old today was Edith Zivkovich's first parade, driving down from Kerikeri in Northland with her granddaughter.

Waiting on Princes Wharf for Team New Zealand to pass, wearing a bright green rain poncho she said: "When I told my husband I was coming down when we won the last race he looked at me like WHAT!"

"I said I've never been to one, and I’m 70 years old".

Her granddaughter Katija told 1 NEWS: "There was a lot of traffic so it was four and half hours getting here".

A van load from Tairua in the Coromandel managed to get a park right in The Viaduct early this morning, and waited there to see the boys.

"We are in the car hiding from the rain," Ann Finn said.

"I'm a real big fan, was here 22 years ago… and wanted to bring my kids along today."

Although here for a different sport, even Lions fans came out to celebrate.