'Everyone's just having fun' - Joseph Parker does it again with latest isolation musical

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker is lining up his next opponent - sort of, leading the fight against coronavirus lockdown boredom.

After last week's Love Actually inspired dance routine, Parker is again showing off his musical talents, this time recreating 1998's There's Something About Mary scene, covering The Foundations' Build Me Up Buttercup.

Parker's not alone though, joined by motorsport icon Scott Dixon, heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and others.

The Kiwi fighter's latest work already with more than 200,000 views across Instagram and Twitter.

"Some people are sad in this time and some people don't know how to handle being home and stuck at home but if we can do that little bit to make people happy it's like tick," Parker told 1 NEWS.

"Everyone's just having fun dancing and singing along and I had fun doing it too.