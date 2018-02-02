 

'Every week we're getting stronger' – Valerie Adams included in Comm Games team after birth of daughter

Four months after giving birth to daughter Kimoana, Dame Valerie Adams is ready to compete in April's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Dame Valerie will compete on the Gold Coast after giving birth last October.
Adams, 34, has been provisionally named in New Zealand's 15-strong squad for the games, hoping to win a fourth consecutive gold medal.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Adams detailed the road back to competition after childbirth.

"I've been back training now since baby was six weeks," she said.

"My ligaments and my joints are still coming back from being completely relaxed." 

"I'm working with my body, and every week we're getting stronger."

