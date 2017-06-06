'This is the event we all want to go to' - New Zealand men's canoe polo side gear up to compete on the world stage

For the first time in their history, the New Zealand men's canoe polo team will compete on the sport's highest level - travelling to the World Games in Poland next month.

While canoe polo may be unknown to many casual sports fans, the game is fairly simple to understand, according to executive director - and player - James Mitchell.

"It's pretty much contact basketball, gridiron on water," Mitchell told 1 NEWS.

Joking aside, the achievement of seeing New Zealand about to compete in the sport's prestige event brings Mitchell nothing but joy, having finished fifth at last year's world championships earning them a ticket to the big time.

"It's everything. It's the culmination of my career personally - but also it's the best team I've ever been involved in," said Mitchell.

"It's the best opportunity we've had as a men's squad in particular to medal at a world level."

The feeling are echoed by the team captain, Carl Duncan.

"There are a couple of us who have held on and held on, getting qualification to the World Games - that's the pinnacle for us," Duncan said.

"This is the event that we all want to go to."