Eugene Bareman: Stranded UFC fighters 'livid' but making most of bad situation

"On 3 November using the online Managed Isolation Allocation System (MIAS) to secure a place in managed isolation before coming to New Zealand became compulsory. MIAS helps us manage the timing of people entering New Zealand so we can guarantee their place in a managed isolation facility, which is necessary to keep them and all New Zealanders safe. Everyone arriving in New Zealand is now required to present a voucher to airlines in order to board their flight, or have a special exemption from using the system.



"We’ve worked hard to ensure those travelling knew they needed to book a space in managed isolation and airlines have also been providing this information to their passengers. Thousands of people with existing airline bookings booked their vouchers in the first hours that the Managed Isolation Allocation System went live in the beginning of October. An extensive awareness campaign has been underway since September. This has resulted in people from 212 different countries accessing our Managed Isolation Allocation System website. Since the campaign started on 25 September around 95% of passengers arriving at airports have had a voucher.



"Most airfares are fully flexi. However, it is each individual’s responsibility to make sure they hold a voucher for MIQ, as they are legally required to do.



"We currently have a spike in the number of people in Managed Isolation facilities and there is very limited availability for the rest of the year. A small number of places do become available from time to time if people cancel their vouchers so we recommend people check in regularly to see if space has opened up on their preferred dates."



The reality is that there is finite capacity within the MIQ system. New Zealanders can still come home but possibly not on the dates they would prefer. People wanting to come home in the lead up to Christmas holiday period may not be able to come home on their preferred dates due to the high demand, but it’s important that everyone is treated equally. We’re asking people to be flexible over the period leading into our summer holidays and if there are no available places in managed isolation on their preferred date, to check and see if there are any places available on another nearby date.



Managed Isolation and Quarantine will not grant returning New Zealanders a voucher just because of who they are or what they do. Everyone is treated equally – that’s fundamental to the system. We need to ensure that there is fair and open access to all New Zealanders returning home.



There is a very restrictive emergency allocation criteria. This is a last resort option and the threshold is extremely high. To apply, you must be a NZ citizen or resident-class visa holder without a voucher who has an imminent threat to your life or serious risk to health, which requires urgent travel to New Zealand. We expect that very few approvals would be granted, and it is important to note that people still need to complete their 14 days Managed Isolation."



