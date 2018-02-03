 

Etene Nanai-Seturo sparks great team try with dazzling footwork as NZ Sevens cruise to victory over Scotland

A Vilimoni Koroi playmaking masterclass has guided the All Blacks Sevens to their second consecutive win at the Hamilton Sevens.

The 18-year-old left defenders clutching at air helping his side to a 24-5 win in Hamilton.
The Kiwis trumped Scotland 24-5 this afternoon, just hours after opening their home event on the right note with a 52-7 thumping of France.

And they had the 19-year-old Koroi to thank for their perfect record.

The Otago-based star was in stunning form in the Waikato, setting up first-half tries to Tim Mikkelson and captain Scott Curry before scoring his own.

Sam Dickson then rounded out the result before a Scotland consolation try.

The win follows their eight-try demolition of France, in which the prodigious Etene Nanai-Seturo scored a length-of-the-field stunner.

Curry also scored a double in that match.

They'll now look to round out a perfect pool play against Argentina on Saturday evening, who had earlier defeated Scotland at the death.

"This game here, it was just about working on our defence, so it was pretty good to keep them scoreless until that last try," Koroi said.

"We have to keep that up."

Earlier, Australia recovered from their second sluggish first-half in succession to defeat Wales 26-7, following their 21-5 win over Spain.

Having gone into the break just two points ahead of the Spanish, the Australians took a 0-0 scoreline into half-time against the Welsh.

But they duly bounced back in the second half with tries to Maurice Longbottom, Charles Taylor and a Ben O'Donnell brace and won the match.

A tougher challenge will await in the form of Fiji later tonight.

