Etene Nanai-Seturo ignites superb team try with dazzling footwork as NZ Sevens cruise to victory over Scotland

SKY

The 18-year-old left defenders clutching at air helping his side to a 24-5 win in Hamilton.
Sevens

00:15
1
The 18-year-old was rampant in NZ's 52-7 victory over France.

Teen sensation Etene Nanai-Seturo shines as NZ Sevens off to flier in Hamilton after annihilating France


00:40
2
Randall Margraves had to be restrained after charging at his daughters' abuser.

Watch: The moment victims' father tries to attack disgraced doctor Larry Nassar

00:29
3
The two unbeaten fighters will come face-to-face in Cardiff next month.

Anthony Joshua shares monstrous workout video in preparation for Joseph Parker showdown

00:37
4
Ben Smith of the Highlanders looks on during the warm up injured prior to the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Crusaders, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 4th March 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

Highlanders coach reveals Ben Smith's new nickname: 'The boys are calling him Lloyd'

00:46
5
The Hurricanes boss is one of many Kiwis to leave for Europe.

'It is not tidy for anyone' - Hurricanes coach hits out at All Blacks training camps

00:59
The Prime Minister says the new Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


03:20
Hundreds of people remain stranded on the West Coast as contractors work to clear slips, powerlines and trees on State Highway 6.

Storm hit State Highway Six set to be reopened this morning

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
