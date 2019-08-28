Erika Fairweather straight back in the pool after returning home with junior swimming world champs gold

Erika Fairweather is still coming to terms with her historic win just over 48 hours after claiming a gold medal at the World Junior Swimming Champs in Hungary

The teenager arrived back home in Dunedin this afternoon and got straight back into the pool before a likely return to school on Thursday.

Her victory in the 200m freestyle in Budapest came as a surprise to many but not to her coach Lars Humer.

“So she was very, very in tune and said to me, she knew what time she thought it would take to win the event and thought that she had the capability of doing that,” Humer told 1 NEWS.

“I’m still kind of flying on cloud nine, just trying to get it all in,” she said.

The teenager plans to take it easy over the next few weeks, before ramping up her workload later in the year.