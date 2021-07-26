TODAY |

Erika Fairweather eighth in 400m freestyle final

Kiwi teen swimmer Erika Fairweather has finished last in a thrilling women's 400m freestyle final at the Tokyo Olympics this afternoon.

Erika Fairweather reacts after her 400m freestyle heat at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 17-year-old finished with a time of 4:08.01, six seconds slower than her record-breaking performance in last night's heat, as Australian Ariarne Titmus stunned American favourite Katie Ledecky to claim gold.

Ledecky, the Olympic and world record holder, led for the majority of the race but Titmus made a late surge to pass the American in the sprint home before keeping her at bay to top the podium.

Australian Ariarne Titmus stunned favourite Katie Ledecky to claim gold.

Titmus finished with a time of 3:56.69, just 0.23 seconds off the world record Ledecky broke at the 2016 Olympics.

China's Bingjie Li was third.

