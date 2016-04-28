Eric Murray reveals rowing played a 'big part' in his marriage ending - 'We just grew apart'

Two-time Olympic champion Eric Murray has revealed the toll rowing took on his personal life, saying the sport played a role in his marriage break-up.

Murray, who claimed gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics as half of the men's pair with Hamish Bond, told the New Zealand Herald he split from his wife, Jackie, earlier this year.

"Rowing probably did play a big part in that," Murray said.

"We tried for years to keep things together but we just grew apart."

Murray said he and Jackie now share custody of their son Zac, who has autism.

"Jackie gave up her career while I was rowing. She's been able to get that back on track now that I can take more responsibility for Zac.

"She's on the road a lot for work, so I do most of the school pick-ups and drop-offs."