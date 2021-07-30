Eric Murray in tears in TVNZ studio as Emma Twigg wins gold - 'She so deserves that'

Double Olympic champion Eric Murray had no trouble keeping his emotions in check as he rowed to glory alongside Hamish Bond.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Watching on from afar is a different matter, it seems.

Sitting alongside Tony Street and Wendy Petrie in the TVNZ studios, Murray was a loud and passionate supporter as Emma Twigg and the men's eight claimed gold, and the women's eight took silver, on a thrilling afternoon of racing at the Tokyo Olympics.

He was in tears as Twigg ended years of heartache, having given up the sport following consecutive fourth-place finishes at London and Rio.

Eric Murray roars as NZ charge for Olympic men's eight glory Source: 1 NEWS

"Go Emma, she's got it, that's so good," he said.

"She just so deserves that. Yes! She did it, that's so good.

"Right, I need a tissue."

Murray was just as expressive when watching the women's eight win silver and men's eight win gold, the first time they've claimed top spot in that event at the Olympics since 1972.

Eric Murray after NZ men's eight wins gold at Tokyo Olympics Source: 1 NEWS

"Go, go, go, go," he yelled as the men held off Germany for glory. "We won it, holy s***".

"Oh my God we won, we won, we did it."

Sitting in the eight was Murray's old mate Bond, who now has three Olympic gold medals.

"Little bugger," he joked to 1 NEWS sport reporter Andrew Saville.

Eric Murray in tears as Emma Twigg wins Olympic gold medal. Source: 1 NEWS

"Honestly, what a phenomenal athlete, he's gone from being in the pair, to cycling, back into the rowing. Hats off to you Bondy, hats off to you."