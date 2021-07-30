TODAY |

Eric Murray in tears in TVNZ studio as Emma Twigg wins gold - 'She so deserves that'

Source:  1 NEWS

Double Olympic champion Eric Murray had no trouble keeping his emotions in check as he rowed to glory alongside Hamish Bond.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Murray has seen first-hand the pain and effort Twigg has used on her way to an Olympic gold medal. Source: 1 NEWS

Watching on from afar is a different matter, it seems.

Sitting alongside Tony Street and Wendy Petrie in the TVNZ studios, Murray was a loud and passionate supporter as Emma Twigg and the men's eight claimed gold, and the women's eight took silver, on a thrilling afternoon of racing at the Tokyo Olympics.

He was in tears as Twigg ended years of heartache, having given up the sport following consecutive fourth-place finishes at London and Rio.

Eric Murray roars as NZ charge for Olympic men's eight glory Source: 1 NEWS

"Go Emma, she's got it, that's so good," he said.

"She just so deserves that. Yes! She did it, that's so good.

"Right, I need a tissue." 

Murray was just as expressive when watching the women's eight win silver and men's eight win gold, the first time they've claimed top spot in that event at the Olympics since 1972.

Eric Murray after NZ men's eight wins gold at Tokyo Olympics Source: 1 NEWS

"Go, go, go, go," he yelled as the men held off Germany for glory. "We won it, holy s***".

"Oh my God we won, we won, we did it." 

Sitting in the eight was Murray's old mate Bond, who now has three Olympic gold medals. 

"Little bugger," he joked to 1 NEWS sport reporter Andrew Saville.

Eric Murray in tears as Emma Twigg wins Olympic gold medal. Source: 1 NEWS

"Honestly, what a phenomenal athlete, he's gone from being in the pair, to cycling, back into the rowing. Hats off to you Bondy, hats off to you." 

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand feature 12 hours of free-to-air action focussed on Kiwi athletes each afternoon and evening, while Sky TV has Olympics coverage across 12 channels and streaming platforms.

Other Sport
TVNZ
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand men's eight Olympic champions for first time since 1972
2
Emma Twigg finally tastes Olympic glory with gold in women's single sculls
3
Men's eight revel in gold by giving coxswain celebratory dip
4
Simone Biles says she withdrew from Olympic events due to 'twisties'
5
Eric Murray in tears in TVNZ studio as Emma Twigg wins gold - 'She so deserves that'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Women's eight claim silver at Tokyo Games

Emma Twigg finally tastes Olympic glory with gold in women's single sculls

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

NZ at Tokyo 2020: Seven medals on offer on day seven