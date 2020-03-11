Equestrian legend Blyth Tait calls time on distinguished eventing career

New Zealand equestrian Blyth Tait has announced his retirement from eventing, finishing his career as one of New Zealand's most decorated athletes.

Blyth Tait Source: Photosport

At the age of 58, Tait - an Olympic gold medallist - walks away from competition after four Olympic games from 1992 to 2004.

Tait had planned to compete at the Tokyo Olympics this year but has now decided not to put himself forward for selection.

"The likelihood of me competing again overseas is unlikely, I'm very happy to hand over the reins to the younger ones coming through and I support them fully," Tait says.

"There is a bright future and still some serious young talent out there.

"I'm not really one to reflect much on what's been, I like to keep moving forward.

"I've met some of the most fantastic people in the sport, and travelled to some of the most amazing places to compete, all born out of an original love of horses and the excitement of competition. Competition is about managing pressure and your mental approach."

Tait retires having won four Olympic medals, one gold in Atlanta in 1996, as well a silver (Barcelona, 1992) and two bronze (1992, 1996).