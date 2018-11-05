TODAY |

Entries for 2020 Melbourne Cup released

Source:  1 NEWS

With early entries closing today, a total of 174 nominations are in for the 2020 Melbourne Cup.

Melbourne Cup (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

Up to contend the $8 million Cup is defending champion Vow and Declare from the Danny O’Brien stable. 

The stable has also nominated a number of other contenders, including SA Derby winner Russian Camelot, RC Oaks winner Miami Bound and Adelaide Cup winner King Of Leogrance.

Flemington-based trainers are entering star gallopers Verry Elleegant, Warning, Constantinople, Finche and Master of Wine.

Meanwhile, Surprise Baby and Haky are representing country-trained stayers.

Despite continued pandemic travel restrictions, the Cup received a number of European entries. These included Prince of Arran, Le Don De Vie, Sir Dragonet, Dashing Willoughby and Nickajack Cave.

Victoria Racing Club chairperson Amanda Elliott said the Melbourne Cup’s 160th anniversary held “extra significance”.

“In a challenging year, we celebrate two other great milestones, 90 years since the win of Phar Lap in 1930 and 130 years since the win of the mighty Carbine in 1890,” she said.

“Both of those victories lifted the spirits of the nation during times of financial hardship. This year will be no different.

“We are delighted with the world-class list of nominations, and wish the horses and their connections all the best in their preparations.” 

The Melbourne Cup starts on November 3 as part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, which begins with AAMI Victoria Derby Day on October 31.

The full list of nominations for the 2020 Melbourne Cup can be found here.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Harris-Tavita to face former Warriors after being included in side to face the Knights
2
The Bus is back! Julian Savea turns down Mitre 10 Cup offers to stick with Wellington
3
Netball star Laura Langman opens up about her retirement from the Silver Ferns
4
Loan extensions boost Warriors NRL finals hopes
5
Mum’s roast and a couple of beers with dad: How Kieran Read finally become a Steeler
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
03:46

Paralympian Ben Tuimaseve given second shot at glory after Covid-19 delay

NFL returns 77 positive Covid-19 cases from 11 teams after re-examination

Scott McLaughlin dominates Darwin Supercars round

'One of the best punches of my career' - Povetkin on ferocious shot that felled Dillian Whyte