Entries for 2020 Melbourne Cup released

With early entries closing today, a total of 174 nominations are in for the 2020 Melbourne Cup.

Melbourne Cup (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

Up to contend the $8 million Cup is defending champion Vow and Declare from the Danny O’Brien stable.

The stable has also nominated a number of other contenders, including SA Derby winner Russian Camelot, RC Oaks winner Miami Bound and Adelaide Cup winner King Of Leogrance.

Flemington-based trainers are entering star gallopers Verry Elleegant, Warning, Constantinople, Finche and Master of Wine.

Meanwhile, Surprise Baby and Haky are representing country-trained stayers.

Despite continued pandemic travel restrictions, the Cup received a number of European entries. These included Prince of Arran, Le Don De Vie, Sir Dragonet, Dashing Willoughby and Nickajack Cave.

Victoria Racing Club chairperson Amanda Elliott said the Melbourne Cup’s 160th anniversary held “extra significance”.

“In a challenging year, we celebrate two other great milestones, 90 years since the win of Phar Lap in 1930 and 130 years since the win of the mighty Carbine in 1890,” she said.

“Both of those victories lifted the spirits of the nation during times of financial hardship. This year will be no different.

“We are delighted with the world-class list of nominations, and wish the horses and their connections all the best in their preparations.”

The Melbourne Cup starts on November 3 as part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, which begins with AAMI Victoria Derby Day on October 31.