Emotional Walsh sets sights on gold in Paris

Tom Walsh has no plans on hanging up the boots just yet, not before he wins gold.

The Kiwi shot putter won his second Olympic bronze medal today after throwing a season-best 22.47m, backing up his performance in Rio five years ago.

Walsh finished behind American duo Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs, just as he did in Rio. Crouser smashed his own Olympic record three times to win with a massive throw of 23.30m. Kovacs took silver with an impressive 22.65m effort.

Walsh said he was happy with his performance on the day.

"I stayed in the fight, gave myself a chance at throwing a long way and that’s all I can ask for.

"At the moment Ryan is just nailing it and his timing is just impeccable."

The 29-year-old from Timaru told 1 NEWS it had been a struggle for the past 18 months, as he lost his passion for the sport and dealt with poor form.

"I kind of got lost a bit with training and began wondering whether I still loved it and if I still wanted it," Walsh said.

But having bounced back to win bronze on the biggest stage, Walsh said it was "a good feeling", but admitted he still wanted more.

Tom Walsh celebrates after throwing 22.47m in the shot put final at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

"I am happy that I threw really well and threw well enough to win a bronze but also frustrated to know that I’m capable of throwing a lot further right now and just didn’t quite put it together.

"I’ll be there [in Paris 2024]. I can’t f****** get two bronzes in a row can I?" he joked.