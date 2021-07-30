Emma Twigg awarded gold medal after epic Olympics win

After years of heartbreak for Emma Twigg - who finished fourth at both the London Olympics and in Rio - she's finally had a gold medal slung around her neck.

The New Zealand rower appeared emotional receiving her medal as the national anthem played out and the national flag rose.

Twigg then fist pumped the air and was hoisted up by silver medallist Russian Olympic Committee’s Hanna Prakatsen and bronze champion Austria’s Magdalena Lobnig.

Silver medallist Hanna Prakatsen of Team ROC, gold medallist Emma Twigg of Team New Zealand and bronze medallist Magdalena Lobnig of Team Austria pose with their medals during the medal ceremony for the women's single sculls final. Source: Getty

Twigg this afternoon won gold in the women's single scull finals after crossing the finish line in an Olympics best time of 7:13.97.

Prakatsen came across second, 3.42 seconds further back, with Lobnig taking the bronze.