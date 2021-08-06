Ellesse Andrews breaks Olympic sprint record

New Zealand cyclist Ellesse Andrews has backed up her silver medal in the keirin by breaking the Olympic record in the women's sprint qualifying this evening.

The 21-year-old Kiwi was the eighth rider to set a time in the qualifying today, and became the fastest rider when she smashed the Olympic record by 0.158 seconds with a time of 10.563 seconds.

Ellesse Andrews celebrates after winning the silver medal in the women's keirin at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport