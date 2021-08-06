TODAY |

Ellesse Andrews breaks Olympic sprint record

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand cyclist Ellesse Andrews has backed up her silver medal in the keirin by breaking the Olympic record in the women's sprint qualifying this evening.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 21-year-old cyclist set the bar for the rest of the riders less than a day after winning silver in the keirin. Source: TVNZ

The 21-year-old Kiwi was the eighth rider to set a time in the qualifying today, and became the fastest rider when she smashed the Olympic record by 0.158 seconds with a time of 10.563 seconds.

Ellesse Andrews celebrates after winning the silver medal in the women's keirin at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

The record was later broken by France's Mathilde Gros, who set it at 10.400. However, it was still a brilliant performance from the young Kiwi.

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Back nine blitz puts Ko in medal contention going into final day
2
Carrington: Connecting to my Māori roots has helped me
3
Tearful Ellesse Andrews on stunning silver ride - 'So proud of myself'
4
Perenara's All Blacks return up in air after Bledisloe recall
5
Lisa Carrington's proud parents 'very humbled' after daughter's Olympic win
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Tearful Ellesse Andrews on stunning silver ride - 'So proud of myself'

Lisa Carrington's proud parents 'very humbled' after daughter's Olympic win

Olympian Tom Walsh hasn't forgotten his Timaru roots

Tokyo officially NZ's greatest ever Olympic performance