Ellesse Andrews among riders to break Olympic sprint record

New Zealand cyclist Ellesse Andrews has backed up her silver medal in the keirin by breaking the Olympic record in the women's sprint qualifying this evening.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 21-year-old Kiwi was the eighth rider to set a time in the qualifying today, and became the fastest rider when she smashed the Olympic record by 0.158 seconds with a time of 10.563 seconds.

Ellesse Andrews celebrates after winning the silver medal in the women's keirin at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

The record was later broken by France's Mathilde Gros, who set it at 10.400. However, it was still a brilliant performance from the young Kiwi. German rider Sophie Friedrich became the fastest rider, setting the Olympic record at 10.310 seconds.

Andrews ended up being the 11th fastest qualifier and advanced to the round-of-32.

There, she faced Australian Kaarle McCulloch. Andrews was pushed high on the track by McCulloch, but her power just proved to be too much for the Australian, as Andrews burst past on the final lap to take the win and advanced to the round-of-16.