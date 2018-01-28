 

Eliza McCartney, Tom Walsh impress in first 2018 performances ahead of massive 2018

Tom Walsh and Eliza McCartney have contrasting reactions to their first hit-outs of the New Zealand season.

The Kiwi pole vault star cleared 4.70m as she returned from injury in Hastings yesterday.
But both world class athletes reckon they're primed for the looming world indoor championships and Commonwealth Games.

McCartney's trademark beaming smile was on show after she cleared 4.70m off a shortened run-up at the Potts Classic in Hastings over the weekend.

Watch FULL LIVE COVERAGE of the 21st Commonwealth Games free-to-air on TVNZ from April 4, 2018.

The Olympic bronze medallist, whose 2017 campaign was spoiled by injury, surpassed expectations in her first competition in nearly six months.

She failed three times - but twice not by much - when attempting 4.83m, which would have surpassed her Oceania record.

Her Achilles tendon injury clearly behind her, McCartney could analyse the details of one her best starts to any season.

"I was really happy that I could get some really good attempts at (4.83m) and actually look at the bar and get my hips over," she said.

"I had my hips over the bar but I was just that little bit off. It's going to take a bit more of a push and hopefully when I get back to my longer run ups that should be in sight."

She and Walsh are peaking for the world indoor championships in Birmingham in early March and the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast a month later.

The likes of Tom Walsh and Eliza McCartney will be on show with five events before the April games.
The shot put world champion was an effortless winner in Hastings with a substantial 21.14m best although he thought he'd go longer.

"It's a first-up comp pretty much, so it could have gone a lot worse for sure," he said.

"I know exactly where we're going wrong and it's generally what I do early on which is over-rotate but it's good early season."

