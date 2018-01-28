 

Eliza McCartney fires Commonwealth Games warning in return to pole vault

Eliza McCartney has fired a warning shot at her Commonwealth Games pole vault rivals with an exceptional clearance in her first competition of the summer.

The Kiwi pole vault star cleared 4.70m as she returned from injury in Hastings yesterday.
Kiwi Olympic bronze medallist McCartney cleared 4.70m off a short ten-step run-up at the Potts Classic meet in Hastings yesterday.

In her first hit-out since her failed world championships medal bid in August, McCartney eased over that height and then raised the bar to 4.83m, which would have eclipsed her own Oceania record.

However, the 21-year-old knocked the bar down on all three attempts, although twice appeared very close to a clearance.

McCartney also revealed she snapped a pole for the first time in her career during the warm-ups, but it didn't put her off mentally.

The performance has given the Aucklander the confidence to have a crack at the world indoor championships in Birmingham in March, which precede the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Elsewhere, shot put world champion Tom Walsh was also in polished early-season form, producing an impressive best distance of 21.14m.

Walsh confirmed he will also compete at Birmingham, where his world indoor title will go on the line.

No other Kiwi athletes bettered Commonwealth Games qualifying standards at the meet, which fell six days before the Games athletics team is unveiled.

