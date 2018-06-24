 

Eliza McCartney breaks her own national record

Eliza McCartney has again broken her own national record, clearing 4.92m this morning at a competition in Germany.

Eliza McCartney of New Zealand during the Women's pole vault qualifying heat on day 1 of the IAAF Athletics World Championships in London, England. 4 August 2017. Copyright photo: Alisha Lovrich / www.photosport.nz

Eliza McCartney, (file)

Source: Photosport

Last month, McCartney recorded her previous best of 4.85m at a Diamond Leage event in Oregon.

In Manheim, the 21-year-old cleared 4.86m before improving that height by six centimetres.

The height is one centimetre behind Jennifer Suhr’s best jump of the year.

All time, McCartney only trails Suhr, Sandi Morris’ personal best of 5m and Yelena Isinbayeva’s world record of 5.06m.

