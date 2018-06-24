Eliza McCartney breaks her own national record

Source:
Eliza McCartney has again broken her own national record, clearing 4.92m this morning at a competition in Germany.
Eliza McCartney, (file)
Source: Photosport
Last month, McCartney recorded her previous best of 4.85m at a Diamond Leage event in Oregon.
In Manheim, the 21-year-old cleared 4.86m before improving that height by six centimetres.
The height is one centimetre behind Jennifer Suhr’s best jump of the year.
All time, McCartney only trails Suhr, Sandi Morris’ personal best of 5m and Yelena Isinbayeva’s world record of 5.06m.
