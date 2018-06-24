Eliza McCartney breaks her own national record

Eliza McCartney has again broken her own national record, clearing 4.92m this morning at a competition in Germany.

Eliza McCartney, (file) Source: Photosport

Last month, McCartney recorded her previous best of 4.85m at a Diamond Leage event in Oregon.

In Manheim, the 21-year-old cleared 4.86m before improving that height by six centimetres.

The height is one centimetre behind Jennifer Suhr’s best jump of the year.