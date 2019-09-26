Eliza McCartney back to training at 100 per cent after pulling out of World Champs

Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney is back to training at 100 hundred per cent after withdrawing from this week's world champs.

A hamstring injury forced the 22-year-old to end her season early after what's been an injury plagued year, but the Olympic bronze medallist is confident she'll be back for the summer season.

“My injuries are totally under control to the point where I can say I’m injury free at the moment, it’s been worth coming home to get that all sorted so I’m doing well,” she said.

McCartney was even caught getting active alongside Sport NZ chief executive Peter Miskimmin and the Sports Minister Grant Robertson as the Government announced a new 12-year plan targeting the worrying decline in teenage physical activity.

“We’re focused in the first four years on young people, we want to introduce more play for young children at the teenage space, it’s about sport and physical activity, I don’t care whether that’s skateboarding or swimming or riding a, bike it doesn’t matter, kapa haka, as long as they’re moving,” Miskimmin said.