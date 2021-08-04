Elaine Thompson-Herah speeds to second Olympic sprint sweep

It was billed as a star-studded race that anyone could win.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, of Jamaica celebrates after winning the gold medal in the final of the women's 200-metre at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Source: Associated Press

So long as that person's name was Elaine.

Elaine Thompson-Herah blew away a much-decorated field in the 200 metres overnight. The latest sprint star from Usain Bolt's island country of Jamaica completed her second straight Olympic sprint sweep in 21.53 seconds, the second-fastest time in history.

“It means a lot to me to be in that history, to be in that work-hard book,” said Thompson-Herah, who spent much of 2021 ailing with an Achilles injury and didn't reach top form until she got to Japan.

It marked the second time in four nights that Thompson-Herah has won a sprint and recorded a time that fell short of only the late Florence Griffith Joyner's hallowed, 33-year-old world records. The 200 record is 21.34.

In the 100 metres, Thompson-Herah started pointing at the clock a few steps before the finish line and finished in 10.61, which was good for the Olympic record but not Flo Jo's overall mark of 10.49.

In the 200, Thompson-Herah ran hard all the way through and stuck her tongue out as she pushed her chest forward at the line. No questions this time about what would've happened if she'd left it all on the track.

Both finishes, of course, equaled gold medals, and now Thompson-Herah will have at least four when she gets back to Jamaica. There's a chance for a fifth if she competes in the women's 4x100-metre relay this weekend.

“By the Olympic finish, I’ll probably see what I’ve done,” said the 29-year-old, who grew up in Banana Ground on the southern side of the island. "At this moment, I’m just a normal girl.”

She topped surprise second-place finisher Christine Mboma of Namibia by .48, while American Gabby Thomas took bronze.

This was a much-accomplished field of finalists, defined as much by who didn’t finish on the podium as who did.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who beat Thompson-Herah at both distances in Jamaica's national championships, finished fourth to barely miss out on her eighth Olympic medal.

Shaune Miller-Uibo, who focused on the 200 after winning gold at 400 metres in Rio, came in last after pulling up with a twinge in her hamstring.

Thomas, the neurobiology grad from Harvard, ran a 21.61 at Olympic trials that staked her claim, however briefly, as the second-fastest woman in history. It completely realigned her thoughts about what was possible in Tokyo. She won the bronze by .07 seconds.

“It feels amazing because I really worked for that one,” Thomas said. "I fought tooth and nail those last 30 metres.”

While Thompson-Herah is drawing comparisons to Bolt, she joins yet another Jamaican, Veronica Campbell-Brown, along with Barbel Wockel of the former East Germany as the third back-to-back champion in the 200.

If Thompson-Herah's win was no surprise, then Mboma's second-place finish was a stunner that figures to bring one of sports’ thorniest issues back to the fore.

Mboma moved to the 200 because she wasn't allowed in the 400, which is her favourite event. Tests ordered by World Athletics found she and her teammate, sixth-place finisher Beatrice Maslingi, had high natural testosterone, which meant they fell under the same regulations that have sidelined two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya of South Africa in the 800 metres.

In the final, Mboma broke the under-20 world record for the third time in a week, and looked stunned when she crossed the finish line.

“I came here for the experience,” she said. “Now I did better.”

Another contender was the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou. She opened the sprints last week with a head-turning 10.78 in the 100-meter heats – the first sign that Tokyo could be a very fast track.

It is, especially when Thompson-Herah is on it.