Eden Park sells naming rights, according to report

Auckland's Eden Park is reportedly in for a name change after selling its naming rights.

The North v South match was scheduled to take place at Eden Park on August 29. Source: Photosport

The iconic sporting venue has sold its naming rights to ASB Bank, According to Newshub.

It's unclear what the park will now be named, but the report says Eden Park will be renamed in time for the second Bledisloe Cup test on October 18.

The rights have likely been sold to ease financial pressure from the Covid-19 downturn.