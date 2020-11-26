Eden Park installs monster big screen in time for jam-packed weekend of sport

Your playlist will load after this ad

If you watch or attend tomorrow’s T20 clash between the Black Caps and West Indies or Saturday’s Mitre 10 Cup Premiership final, you might notice something different about Eden Park.

After all, it’s pretty hard to miss.

The Auckland stadium has installed a brand new giant video screen which measures 42 metres long and eight metres high.

The screen was put up ready to be used for the cricket and the rugby this weekend after taking just three weeks to sprout up.

Eden Park turf manager Bair Christiansen said it’s the largest screen in New Zealand.

“It’s probably on a scale not seen here,” Christiansen said.

“It gives people something else to come and have a look at as well.”

To put it into perspective, if you're watching on your big 50-inch at home, the new screen is a whopping 1,700 inches.

The Eden Park ground staff will be flat out this weekend, with less than 24 hours available to switch from a cricket pitch to a rugby field with Auckland and Tasman facing off for the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership the day after the Black Caps’ return to international cricket.

On top of that, the ground crew will then make a third change after the rugby for the G9 golf event at the park on Sunday.

Christiansen said he’s confident things will go smoothly though.