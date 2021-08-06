TODAY |

Dutch cyclist gets leg run over in painful madison crash

The British team of Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald dominated the Olympic debut of the women’s madison, easily out-distancing Denmark and the duo from the Russian Olympic Committee to take the gold medal.

In a massive crash during the women's madison, Dutch rider Kirsten Wild had another cyclist run over her leg. Source: TVNZ

The event sees teams of two riders on the track at once but only one rider is considered in the race. They are allowed to tag each other at any point in the 120-lap event with points awarded at the finish of every 10 laps.

The Netherlands, the two-time defending world champions, were involved in an early crash that hurt their chances. As the team of Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters went to tag, Wild was hit by an Australian rider and crashed to the ground. 

She slid down the bank of the track, taking out an Austrian rider and then painfully having her leg run over by a Belgian rider at full speed.

Wild was not seriously hurt, but the incident gave her a large bruise down her shin. She and Pieters went on to finish in fourth.

New Zealand's team of Rushlee Buchanan and Jessie Hodges finished in 11th.

The madison was a men’s event in the Olympics from 2000 to 2008 before it was dropped from the track cycling program. It returned with a women’s counterpart for the first time at the Tokyo Games.

