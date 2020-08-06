Dutch cyclist fighting for his life after horrific crash in Tour of Poland

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen is fighting for his life after a horrific crash at the finish line on stage one of the Tour of Poland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Deceuninck-Quickstep rider crashed into the barriers as he jostled with compatriot Dylan Groenewegen to claim the 195.8km stage.

Replays show Jumbo-Wisma rider Groenewegen making contact with Jakobsen who slammed into the barriers, colliding with a photographer and race official.

Four other riders were injured in the crash, but Jakobsen has come off the worst and is in a medically induced coma.

Polish media report medical staff needed to resuscitate Jakobsen multiple times before he was taken to hospital.

Cycling's governing body, Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has condemned Groenewegen's actions and he's also been disqualified from the race.

"The UCI strongly condemns the dangerous behaviour of rider Dylan Groenewegen, who sent Fabio Jakobsen into the barriers a few metres from the finish, causing a collective crash at the end of the first stage of the Tour of Poland."