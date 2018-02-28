Dutch boat AzkoNobel claims thrilling Auckland leg of Volvo Ocean Race

AzkoNobel have claimed a thrilling Auckland leg of the Volvo Ocean Race under a cover of darkness.

AkzoNobel arrives in Auckland after winning the sixth leg of the Volvo Ocean race. Source: Volvo Ocean Race

The Dutch entry arrived overnight just over two minutes ahead of their closest rivals, Scallywag after 20 days at sea racing the 10,200 kilometre leg.

Kiwi sailor Blair Tuke, on board Spanish entry Mapfre, made the biggest recovery of the race, finishing third after they were two places back in fifth when they reached Cape Reinga yesterday.

Tuke said he was proud his team mates dug deep to edge series rivals Dongfeng.

"It's been a hard fought battle," he said.

"We've been side-by-side [with Dongfeng] literally within sight of each other for three weeks so that takes its toll and makes it that much more tiring being right close next to a top boat like that.

"To also slip up into the podium and slip past another boat right into the Hauraki Gulf – just a crazy day."

The third-place finish means Tuke and Mapfre still hold an overall series lead over Dongfeng, currently ahead of the Chinese entry by five points after six legs.