Dunedin man completes incredible nonstop 600km cross-country run for charity

A Dunedin man has done the unthinkable, running an incredible 600 kilometres nonstop for four days in an effort to raise money for charity.

Glenn Sutton completed the incredible feat of running for 101 hours straight on Sunday afternoon, having traversed through the rugged, mountainous country between Milford Sound and Mount Cook.

The journey included three mountain passes — first the climb out of Milford Sound, followed by the Crown Range and Lindis Pass — as well as cold and wet weather.

The ultra-runner had just three 20-minute power naps between departing Milford Sound on Thursday morning last week and the dark, frosty Sunday morning just outside Twizel.

It was there Sutton's body shut down, almost collapsing from sheer exhaustion.

For some, that would be enough to call it a day, but not Sutton, who was back on his feet and on the move again just an hour later, eventually arriving at Mount Cook at 2pm Sunday.

Support crew member Bruce Adams was with Sutton every step of the way, describing the feat as "just nuts".

"It was just like the Forrest Gump run really," Adams told 1 NEWS.

"He comes up with these types of crazy ideas.

"It was nuts, just nuts.

"Glenn just went out the door for a run that was longer than most."

But it was more than just a feel-good story. Sutton has also raised over $18,000 on his Givealittle page for the Otago Community Hospice, which lost significant revenue earlier this year after having to cancel its annual street appeal due to the district going into Alert Level 2.